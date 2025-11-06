Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

