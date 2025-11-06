Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 5,693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 736.1% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,831.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

