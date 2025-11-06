Moody’s Corporation $MCO Stake Raised by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,370,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moody’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $486.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.78. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

