Best Penny Stocks To Watch Now – November 3rd

MSP Recovery, Phio Pharmaceuticals, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Beyond Meat, American Resources, Strive, and Caribou Biosciences are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share and are often quoted on over‑the‑counter markets or smaller exchanges. They usually have low liquidity, limited public disclosure and high price volatility, making them speculative and higher‑risk investments prone to sharp gains, steep losses, and manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

American Resources (AREC)

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

