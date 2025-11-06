Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stock Position Trimmed by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,110,000 after buying an additional 678,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 663,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

