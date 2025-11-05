Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,720. This trade represents a 33.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,676 shares of company stock worth $4,071,664. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 730,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 425,330 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,376,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.