Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Super Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,243,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 1,224,942 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 667,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 68,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Group (SGHC)

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

