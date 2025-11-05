Q1 Earnings Forecast for Hologic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.