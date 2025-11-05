Ellevest Inc. Sells 391 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $666.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

