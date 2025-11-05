Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INDV. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Indivior Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Indivior by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

