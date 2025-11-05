Financial Alternatives Inc Sells 824 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Financial Alternatives Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.7% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

