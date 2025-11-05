Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.