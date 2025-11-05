Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts PPG Industries Q1 Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.