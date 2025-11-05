Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries Q4 Earnings

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LCI Industries by 136.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LCI Industries by 93,707.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in LCI Industries by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

