Q4 EPS Estimate for Gibraltar Industries Boosted by Analyst

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 488.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

