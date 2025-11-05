TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of DELL opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

