Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of ACHC FY2025 Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after buying an additional 2,330,898 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after buying an additional 2,013,126 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,182,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,246,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,208,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,006,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 896,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 896,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

