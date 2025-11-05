Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of ACHC FY2025 Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after buying an additional 2,330,898 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after buying an additional 2,013,126 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,182,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,246,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,208,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,006,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 896,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 896,056 shares in the last quarter.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.