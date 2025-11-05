Simmons Bank Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.