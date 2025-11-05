Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

