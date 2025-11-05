Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.19 million.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 205,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 195,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $59.00 price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

