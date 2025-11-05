RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

IAU stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.