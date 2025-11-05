Bread Financial FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Research

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.66. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.91. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:BFH opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

