Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 465,144,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 103,935,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
