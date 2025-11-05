Redwire Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 11,704 call options.

Shares of RDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 2,000,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Redwire has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 37.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Redwire by 24.8% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Redwire by 656.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 1,172.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

