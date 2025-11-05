CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $36.35 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 238.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,683 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group comprises approximately 1.9% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 0.23% of Credo Technology Group worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 468,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,047,600. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 971,286 shares of company stock worth $148,656,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $193.50.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business’s revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

