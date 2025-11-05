Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Drops By 28.6%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ONBPP opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

