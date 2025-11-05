Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

CPRI stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 785.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 277,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

