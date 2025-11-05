Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 371.60 and last traded at GBX 371.60. Approximately 20,604,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 918% from the average daily volume of 2,024,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Ceres Power Trading Up 18.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £717.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.42.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

