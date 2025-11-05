B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for L.B. Foster Earnings

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for L.B. Foster in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%.The firm had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

