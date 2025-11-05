Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 78.44% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,797.97. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

