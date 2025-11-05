Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $262.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.96.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

