Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $9.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.25. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,411,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,693,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

