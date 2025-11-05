Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Gaia’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Gaia Trading Down 8.7%

GAIA stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaia by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 2,493.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

