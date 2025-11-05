Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 212,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 62,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nortec Minerals Trading Down 28.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

