HC Wainwright Expects Weaker Earnings for Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $208.98 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.08 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,766,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,649,819.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,935. This trade represents a 25.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 2,387,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,580,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,100,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,651,092. The trade was a 8.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

