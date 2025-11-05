Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hermes International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hermes International

Hermes International Stock Performance

About Hermes International

Shares of Hermes International stock opened at $237.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.60. Hermes International has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $303.00.

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.