Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
