MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on MNTN from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MNTN from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

MNTN Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. MNTN has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MNTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MNTN by 23.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

