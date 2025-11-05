Beckerman Institutional LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Beckerman Institutional LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.8% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.