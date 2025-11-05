Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,983,000 after buying an additional 251,339 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,435,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $745.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,120.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.16.

KLA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,193.49 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,284.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,050.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.