Ring Mountain Capital LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Ring Mountain Capital LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

