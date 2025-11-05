Verbio (VBVBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verbio (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Verbio to post earnings of ($0.3770) per share and revenue of $13.9920 million for the quarter.
Verbio Price Performance
Shares of VBVBF opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Verbio has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.90.
Verbio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verbio
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Verbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.