Verbio (VBVBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verbio (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Verbio to post earnings of ($0.3770) per share and revenue of $13.9920 million for the quarter.

Verbio Price Performance

Shares of VBVBF opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Verbio has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Get Verbio alerts:

Verbio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Verbio SE engages in the production and distribution of fuels and finished products in Germany, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Biodiesel, Bioethanol/Biomethane, and Other segments. The company provides verbiodiesel, verbioglycerin, verbioethanol, and verbiogas; olefin metathesis catalysts; animal feeds, such as Verbio Proti Flow and Verbio Grain Pro; phytosterols under the Sterocellent brand; and liquid fertilizer.

Receive News & Ratings for Verbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.