Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.