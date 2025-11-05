Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 686 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $300.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

