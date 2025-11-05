Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.32. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

