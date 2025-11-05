Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

