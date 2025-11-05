Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.0 million-$202.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.1 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,628,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

