T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183,061 shares of company stock worth $523,510,104. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.