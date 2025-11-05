Ring Mountain Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Ring Mountain Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -775.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at $36,129,520.88. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 635,060 shares of company stock worth $132,450,738 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

