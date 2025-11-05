CMB.TECH (CMBT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect CMB.TECH to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $393.3660 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $387.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million.

CMB.TECH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMBT opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.04.

CMB.TECH Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CMB.TECH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CMB.TECH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CMB.TECH by 221.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CMB.TECH in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 3,978.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

