GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after buying an additional 269,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,149,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

